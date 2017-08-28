Celebrating diversity at Rockford's Midtown Ethnic Festival

Hundreds gathered in midtown Rockford over the weekend to celebrate the cultural diversity of the area.

The Midtown Ethnic Festival returned for its 4th year in Rockford Sunday.

Guests were able to experience multiple types of traditional food, dance and music.

The festival also had a parade to showcase the diverse cultures of Rockford.

Organizers say this event is all about making Rockford proud.

"We want everybody to recognize that everybody is your neighbor and your friend," says Midtown Ethnic Festival coordinator Pat Seddon. "It's wonderful to see people dancing here together. Different ethnic groups dancing together and teaching one another and sharing food and sharing comradery, it's really great."

Organizers say about 1,000 people attended the festival.