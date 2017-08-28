Rockford Police: Cab driver robbed at gunpoint overnight

Rockford Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the city's west side early Monday morning.

Police say officers were called out to the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday on a report of a cab driver who had just been robbed.

The victim told police that he was called to the area for a pickup, but when he arrived a man armed with a gun came up to him and stole his money before running away between houses in the area.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his early twenties, 5'9" to 5'11" tall with a skinny build and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a brown scarf over part of his face.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

A K-9 officer was called to the scene to help search but could not find the suspect.