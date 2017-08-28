Gas prices rise in Rockford, could go higher thanks to Hurricane Harvey

Gas prices are on the rise across the Rockford area, rising more than two cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.

Those prices could continue to rise as Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc on refineries across Texas.

"Gas prices are up in many places and motorists should be gearing up for more in the coming weeks, thanks to Hurricane Harvey inundating significant refineries along the Texas coastline, leading to closures and tilting the delicate balance of supply and demand," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

A daily survey from GasBuddy shows average gas prices in Rockford sitting at $2.32 per gallon, nearly 9 cents higher than on the same day last year and nearly 7 cents higher than just a month ago. Gas prices in Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison are all up compared to a week ago.

"Prices will likely rise nearly countrywide heading into Labor Day," DeHaan added. early everyone will feel a bit of a pinch at the pump from Harvey. The impact could linger for several weeks or longer, depending on how long it takes Texas refiners to return to normal operations. In addition, the situation could worsen should more shutdowns or outages happen in the coming week as Harvey continues to drop feet of rain on already flooded Texas."

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.