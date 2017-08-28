Shots fired hours after a candlelit vigil in memory of Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Shots fired hours after a candlelit vigil in memory of Rockford man killed Saturday

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford police are investigating reports of gunfire at the same place a man was shot and killed in Rockford Saturday night.

Police say someone fired a gun around 11:20 p.m. on the 300 block of Underwood Street. Just hours before, hundreds gathered there for a candlelit vigil in memory of the 25-year-old black man who was shot and killed there at 6 p.m.

Police are still looking for a suspect in that shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900.

This report will be updated.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.