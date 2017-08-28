Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for Rockford shooting victim

After three shootings in Rockford Saturday night, hundreds of people gather to remember one of the lives lost to gun violence.

A 25-year-old Rockford man was shot and killed on the 300 block of Underwood Street around 6 o'clock Saturday evening.

Sunday night, his family and friends returned to that spot for a candlelight vigil. Coming together to remember his life, a life they say was cut too short.

"He was my first brother, and to be taken away from me in a split second, they may as well have pulled my heart out of my chest," said the victim's brother Louis Foster.

Family members mourning the loss of not only a brother, but a son and a father.

The family has asked us not to share the victim's name at this time, while they continue to notify people of his death.

What we do know is that he was well-known in his community. Friends and family say he loved his music and was a man of many talents.

"He was a musician. He played guitar. An artist. He played basketball, baseball and I mean exceptionally well," said Foster.

The 25-year-old victim was one of two men killed in shootings Saturday night. Another 25-year-old man was also shot and killed in the 300 block of Royal Avenue around 9 p.m. on Saturday.