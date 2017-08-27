FNF Week 1 - Top 5 Plays

The first week of high school football did not disappoint with a thrilling slate of games and exciting highlights from our area athletes.
Check out our Top 5 Plays of the Week, featuring Auburn, Boylan, East, Lutheran, and Forreston.
Stay tuned to WREX.com and our 13 WREX Facebook page for where we'll be for Game of the Week, and our FNF coverage plan for Week 2.
