FNF Week 1: Player of the Week Poll

The 13 WREX sports team has chosen its first four entrants for Player of the Week honors from the season openers of Friday Night Football.

The poll will be released every Sunday, with voting open to viewers on Facebook and Twitter until Tuesday evening, when the winner will be announced on the FNF Facebook Live show, seen on the WREX-TV page.

Here are the four finalists, with a write-in option open to any other candidates as chosen by our viewers.

1. RB Rahveon Valentine (Lena-Winslow) - 30 carries, 159 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns vs West Carroll

2. RB Brady Atchison (Stillman Valley) - 45 carries, 247 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns vs North Boone

3. QB Joseph Strauss (Boylan) - 12/20, 210 passing yards, 2 touchdowns (67 yards, 52 yards) vs Belvidere North

4. QB Bryce Bryden (Winnebago) - 20/25, 269 yards, 4 touchdowns vs Marengo

5. WRITE-IN