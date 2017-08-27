The future of Harvey as a tropical system and what it means for Texas

The unprecedented flooding rainfall event will continue to take shape over a large portion of southeastern Texas. Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane late Friday night. The storm was downgraded to a tropical cyclone Saturday morning and is still producing tropical-storm-force winds, but the attention now is on the torrential rainfall from this tropical system.

Life-threatening flooding will continue across southeastern Texas through the week with rainfall totals potentially reaching 50 inches in some locations. One of the main reasons why catastrophic flooding is occurring is due to the storm motion of Harvey. Harvey has been almost stationary throughout the weekend. This is due to a lack of steering winds in the upper atmosphere. Typically, a large high pressure system is needed over the continental United States to help steer tropical systems to the northeast. Without the help of a strong wind pattern, tropical systems can stay parked over the same spots for days. This is what is happening with Tropical Storm Harvey.

The heaviest rain continues to fall over the same locations and an additional 15 to 25 inches are expected. The latest track guidance from the National Hurricane Center shows Harvey moving barely offshore on Monday before moving inland over northeastern Texas by Wednesday. Time spent over open water, even if it is only a day or two, could allow Harvey to restrengthen. The internal structure, however, of the storm is not well in tact, so significant strengthening is not expected. What it does mean though, is that Harvey could have enough structure and strength to maintain tropical storm status through Thursday.

The flooding in Texas is far from over and we likely have not even seen the worst of it yet. The combination of slow storm motion, lack of steering winds, and ample moisture availability from the Gulf is causing what could be the largest flooding event in Texas history.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp