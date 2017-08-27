Hurricane Harvey: Are you going to Texas to help with relief efforts?

Hurricane Harvey has devastated communities across southeast Texas since slamming the coastline late Friday, ruining homes, destroying highways and leaving thousands stranded and searching for relief.



Rescuers continue to scramble to save lives, while experts and the government work to assess the overall damage.



Are you, your church or organization planning on going to help in the catastrophe's aftermath? If so, 13 WREX would like to speak with you before, during and after your journey.



If you're headed to Texas soon, please email news@wrex.com to tell us about your trip and how you're volunteering.



If you're staying in the Stateline area, several organizations are still asking for your help.



Red Cross: http://www.redcross.org/?scode=RSG00000E017&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIrZaHx8_41QIVR7jACh3pxgG-EAAYASAAEgLslPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&dclid=CP66tcjP-NUCFQNfXgodl4YBtQ



Salvation Army: givesalvationarmy.org

Catholic Charities USA: catholiccharitiesusa.org