Getting muddy for a cause

The Tough Mudder made its return to Rockford for the second time this weekend. Thousands gathered in hopes of tackling this ten mile grueling course.

Teammates are something you will need to get through an obstacle course like the Tough Mudder. One team, Team Carone, did just that, but in honor of one of their own.

Jim Borring of Cary, IL said " Rick was a fighter and we are running on Team Carone's behalf today."

Borring was a friend of Rick Carone, who recently lost his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer a month ago.

Carone was diagnosed in 2013 and from there, the Carone Foundation was formed in 2014 while he battled for four long years. Team Carone took to the course this weekend, battling challenge after challenge in hopes of raising awareness to this disease.

"He wanted to get the word out to as many people as he could to fight, and that's what Rick did for four years, he fought cancer. He wants to get the word out to keep fighting the good fight," said Borring.

The team continued to battle, braving the mud, tunnels, and electric shocks, for him.

"It's a good feeling, we have always just kind of run in the past and to be running for something actually bigger than us, it means a lot," said Jim's son Zack Borring.

Team Carone completing this battle in honor of their loved one, Rick Carone.



