Two dead, 3 wounded in multiple overnight shootings

Gunshots rang out across Rockford last night, leaving two people dead and three others injured, according to Rockford Police.

Police are reporting a total of three shootings within five hours.

Police say the first shooting took place around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Underwood Street.

Officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was transported to a local hospital. The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says the victim could not be revived and was pronounced dead around 6:30.

Police say the second shooting incident took place just a few hours later in the 300 block of Royal Avenue.

Around 9 o'clock, Rockford Police say officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Winnebago County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say names of both victims are not being released at this time.

Officers responded to a third shooting later Saturday night in the 4100 block of Auburn Street.

Around 10:15, police say several people were sitting outside when an person in a vehicle fired several shots toward the group. Officers say there were three victims who were shot. Two of the three were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

These are all the details available at this time. We will update this story as more details are released from Rockford Police.

Rockford Police say they are seeking the public help with these investigations. They encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 815-966-2900.