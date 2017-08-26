Aero Ale House opens Byron location

A popular restaurant and bar in Loves Park now has a second location.

The owner of Aero Ale House bought a Byron bar in July. Since then, he's turned into the same kind of gastro pub he already has in loves park. Aero Ale House two is also an airplane themed restaurant. They just opened for business at 5 p.m. on Friday.

"I think for Byron, it just give families, just like mine, another option to eat, our kitchen's a scratch kitchen. I don't have a freezer back there," said owner Matt Pendergrass.

Pendergrass says they're going to change the menu at the new location in Byron then eventually roll it out in Loves Park.

You can visit the new Bryon location at 120 N Union St.