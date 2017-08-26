Drone video captures extensive storm damage across Rockport, TX

New aerial video shows the destruction brought by Hurricane Harvey overnight in Rockport, Texas.

Hurricane Harvey spent 14 hours sitting on top of Rockport, Texas.

Drone video shows the severe destruction the tropical storm brought to this coastal city.

Homes and buildings have collapsed in some places and boats were ripped from their moorings.

One death has been reported when a house caught fire during the storm.

Heavy rainfall flooded large portions of the region.

Power lines and trees are down and cell communications have been cut across broad areas.