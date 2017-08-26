Hurricane Harvey rips through Victoria, Texas

Video shows damaged homes and power outages in Victoria, Texas, on Saturday as Hurricane Harvey continues to pound southeastern parts of the state with powerful winds and heavy rain.

One gas station was damaged by the tropical storm.

Strong wind gusts tore through buildings and toppled trees over homes.

Downed power lines and traffic-light outages caused disruptions for drivers.

The Texas National Guard is currently helping assess the damage in Victoria as the storm continues to hover over the region.