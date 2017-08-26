New Oregon group holds rescue dog rally

Today is national dog day and an Oregon group is working to show how great man's best friend really is.

Bonafied invited the community to enjoy a dog obstacle course, costume challenge and BBQ Saturday afternoon.

The group says its trying to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs being put down every year for not having a home.

Event organizers say they are already signing people up for their foster program.

"You foster a dog and maybe you fall in love with it and you decide I'm going to keep that dog.That does happen quite frequently. What also happens in that event is sometimes they do foster another dog because it's a very rewarding experience," said Bonafied founder Melodee Hoffman.

Check out some of the adoptable dogs at Bonafied here.