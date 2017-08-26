Hope Over Addiction helps people cope with loss of loved ones

More and more families are experiencing the pain of losing a loved one to drugs. That's why a local group is coming together this weekend to remember the lives lost to overdose.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, 50 people have already died from overdoses this year.

"We take that pain and that sadness and drive it so we can help others so they don't have to go through the pain that any of us have went through," said Hope Over Addiction Director of Communication and Marketing Lindsay Tierney.

Hope Over Addiction holds the memorial every year in recognition of International Overdose Awareness day.

Dozens came together to tell their stories and help each other work through the grieving process.

Among those in the crowd was Renee Allen, who lost her daughter to a heroin overdose in March of 2015.

"I'm trying to make a difference and I'm trying to help other people and trying to not have this happen to someone else's child or brother or sister or loved one," said Allen.

Official International Overdose Awareness day is Thursday, Aug. 31.