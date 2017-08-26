Rockford group offers over 1600 dresses to high school girls

School is back in session which means homecoming is right around the corner.

One Rockford group is helping high school girls find a dress to say yes to.

Becca's Closet has opened its doors for the homecoming season.

The organization has over 1600 dresses donated from local businesses for girls to choose from.

Becca's Closet has been working in Rockford for five years.

The group has ninety chapters across the nation and Rockford is the only chapter in the state of Illinois.

Leaders of the group say Becca's Closet attracts hundreds of girls across the state line to find a look that is right for them.

"What I really enjoy about Becca's Closet is all the girls that we get to help," said Becca's Closet Overseer Amy Hoening.

" Many of them have never tried on a dress and you can see their confidence grow with every dress that they try on. It's just exciting to see them feel so good about themselves."

Becca's Closet will be open at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Rockford every Saturday through Oct. 14.