Our Lady of the Sacred Heart makes football debut

Rockford's Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is the smallest school to ever field a football team in IHSA history, and played its first game on Saturday with twelve players in uniform.

The Guardians unveiled their new logo and new uniforms, marking the 20-year old academy's first ever football team. Head coach John Guth and his team hit the field at Christian Life against Madison, playing its first football game in more than a quarter century. The Trojans made the more than four-hour trip from the St. Louis suburbs to play the Saturday season opener.

OLSHA's first three attempts at punts resulted in Trojans touchdowns and the Guardians couldn't recover, falling in their first game by a 64-0 margin. Their second game is on the road next Friday against the River Valley co-op from Varna.