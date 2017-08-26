Christian Life Excited for Fresh Football Start

Christian Life's football team took a season full of forfeits a year ago when their small numbers couldn't match up with the demands of eleven-man football. Now the Eagles have a fresh start with the IHSA's newly recognized eight-man division.

Bill Shepard guides CLS football into a new era this year, as they'll face other schools battling small numbers. After last year's juniors had to forgo a year on the field, their senior year offers promise.

"I'm thankful our senior class is coming together, they're helping our younger kids and are working hard to get where we need to go," says Shepard. "I'm excited for them after they stuck it out their junior year, coming in and helping our program...the seniors need something positive. Last year was difficult for them, now they have something to shoot for and work hard for."