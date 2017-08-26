Rock Valley College opens new health sciences center

Rock Valley College celebrates a new addition on Friday.

The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony for RVC's new health sciences center.

This is where all the college's health programs will come under one roof, everything from nursing to dental hygiene classes.

"Well, I'm very excited. we all are very excited about the possibilities that we have in this building because now all the programs, all the health programs that is are together and we can have collaborative learning," said Dean of Nursing and Allied Health at Rock Valley College Ellen Storm.

The top floor of the building will house the OSF Saint Anthony College of Nursing. RVC nursing students can roll right into a bachelor, masters or doctorate degree in nursing there.