13 News takes an inside look at what life is like for a Rockford Police Department Resident Officer

For Officer Eric Thurmond, his commute to work is a short one.

"Not only am I police officer here, but I'm a resident here," says Thurmond.

Officer Thurmond lives in one of the Rockford Police Department's ROCK Houses. This Resident Officer Community Keeper lives on 15th Street. Since moving in a couple of months ago, he says he's gotten a warm welcome from most of his new neighbors. But a few others, not so much.

"Once I started moving in people saw the police car around a lot, they wondered why? Why is a police car always here? Once I started telling them this will be my house, this is my neighborhood now, I'm going to live here with you now. Some people didn't like that very much. They might not have been up to no good because they moved out of the community. "

Thurmond says what he's able to accomplish by actually living in his beat, is more than he could have ever done before.

"Normal patrol you're going call to call to call, answering calls. And doing this job you can get to things before they start. You see the kids grow up. If you see a kid doing something they shouldn't be doing, you can just go talk to them. 'Hey, you shouldn't be doing this. What's going on? What's going on at home? Is everything OK?' Rather than on the patrol side you have limited time."

So it's no surprise when you hear what Thurmond's very part of the gig is.

"Definitely the end of school, when the kids get out. They're super excited to see me."

For those that call these ROCK officers neighbors, they say they sleep a little easier knowing someone's always there.

"It's nice to know you can call somebody that's close by," says Pay Myers.

"It's comforting," says John Myers. "They've always come for us when we wanted them. And taken care of things. We're proud of our police force. It's not an easy job."

In addition to the ROCK House on 15th Avenue, Officer Patrice Turner lives in the ROCK House on N. Winnebago Street. While both officers will be spending their time in these neighborhoods, they both want to remind people if they have an emergency to still call 911.