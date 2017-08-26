Friday Night Football - Week 1 Scores & Highlights

The 2017 season is here! The first episode of 13 WREX's Friday Night Football delivered an exciting start to the new campaign as teams took the field in the season opener of a nine-game journey to what many hope ends in a postseason appearance.
Scores are organized below by conference.
NIC-10
Auburn 41, Freeport 0
Boylan 20, Belvidere North 7
East 12, Belvidere 0
Harlem 33, Jefferson 14
Hononegah 56, Guilford 14
Big Northern
Byron 35, Burlington Central 14
Dixon 69, Mendota 0
Genoa-Kingston 15, Lutheran 12
Oregon 13, Harvard 7
Rockford Christian 34, Rock Falls 8
Stillman Valley 35, North Boone 28
Winnebago 30, Marengo 22
NUIC
Ashton-Franklin Center 19, River Ridge 6
Aquin 27, Hiawatha 7
Dakota 35, Galena 0
Eastland-Pearl City 56, East Dubuque 7
Forreston 54, Durand-Pecatonica 6
Lena-Winslow 34, West Carroll 20
Milledgeville 14, Amboy-LaMoille 6
Polo 20, Orangeville 12
Stockton 43, Warren 0
Big 12
DeKalb 49, Moline 21
Rochelle 50, Corliss 0
Sterling 28, Sycamore 14
NAC
South Beloit 35, River Valley 0
8-Man
Christian Life 1, Maranatha Baptist 0 (Forfeit)
