School funding plan could bring property tax relief to area

A new tentative state school budget deal might mean property tax relief could come to the Stateline.

Illinois lawmakers, including Governor Rauner, reached a tentative agreement for statewide school funding.

State Senator Dave Syverson (R) tells 13 News one part of that deal includes property tax relief for areas with high property taxes and low wealth.

Syverson says starting next year the state would have $50 million to contribute to school districts. Also, the state will offer tuition tax credits for people sending their kids to private schools.

Republicans and Democrats have been at odds for weeks over Senate Bill 1. That is the bill that legislators passed but Gov. Rauner vetoed, saying it gave too much money to Chicago schools.

No schools have received any state funding to start the school year because a bill has yet to be passed

The house plans to vote on this plan Monday.

Rockford Public Schools released a statement on the tentative agreement, saying the district is hopeful the agreement will remain beneficial to RPS 205.

"We are encouraged by the progress in Springfield and we are eager to learn more about the agreement. We will remain hopeful an agreement will bring additional resources to RPS 205 and put our students closer to the educational adequacy target."

Gov. Rauner praised the deal Thursday before taking a more critical tone Friday, saying the plan still gives too much money to Chicago.