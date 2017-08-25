West Nile Virus reported in Boone County

A mosquito pool in Boone County tests positive for West Nile Virus, which is the first positive test of the summer there.



The mosquitoes were collected between Aug. 4 and Aug 18 from the Belvidere, Caledonia, Capron and Poplar Grove zip codes.



A pool of mosquitoes in Winnebago County tested positive for WNV earlier this summer. Boone County is the 50th county in Illinois to report positive mosquitoes, but it has no positive bird or human cases.



To date, four human cases have been reported in Illinois in 2017.



West Nile virus is transmitted through the bit of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Four out of five people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience any illness. Those who do get sick commonly experience fever, nausea, headache and body aches. Death can result in severe cases.



