Baby tiger found in car at U.S./Mexico boarder

Border agents in California recently busted two smugglers trying to sneak a baby tiger across the U.S./Mexico border.
Authorities say the incident happened Wednesday when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Otay Mesa Port near San Diego spotted a young tiger cub at the feet of a passenger inside a Chevy Camaro.
The driver of the car says he bought the cub from a stranger in Tijuana for $300.
Officers removed the cub and placed it in a crate until U.S. Fish and Wildlife service agents responded. They are now working with the San Diego Zoo Global Group to find a home for the cub.
The driver was arrested and taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he faces charge of smuggling and unlawful importation of wildlife.
