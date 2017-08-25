System issue causes delays for some Associated Bank customers

Rockford Public School employees did not receive pay Friday morning, that's according to multiple Rockford Public School teachers.

Rockford Public School employees did not receive pay Friday morning, that's according to multiple Rockford Public School teachers. According to sources, employees in the district get paid every two weeks and were scheduled to be paid via direct deposit Friday morning.

UPDATE: District says paychecks will go out Friday after RPS 205 employees not paid following payroll glitch

Multiple Associated Bank customers reached out to 13 WREX this morning, saying they had not seen expected deposits process into their accounts Friday morning, including some who were expecting paychecks through direct deposit.

Associated Bank did post an advisory on its website this morning stating, "due to unforeseen circumstances deposits and other transactions from today may not yet be available."

We reached out to Associated Bank and received a statement that reads:

"Early this morning, Associated Bank experienced a system issue that delayed the proper posting of transactions on some customer accounts. We identified the issue quickly, have implemented the corrective fix and expect accounts to be updated shortly."

It is unclear at this time if the issue Associated Bank dealt with this morning had any impact on Rockford Public School employees not receiving their regularly scheduled paychecks Friday morning. We have a request out to the district to see if the two cases are related. We will update this story when we hear back from them.

At least one Associated Bank customer we spoke with earlier today says their deposit has since processed.

Associated Bank went on to say that if any customers have any concerns regarding the issue, they can contact the bank at (800) 685-6895.