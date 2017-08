DeKalb County authorities say a man was injured after an accidental shooting at a gun range Thursday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called out to the Aurora Sportsmen's Club in Waterman just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting victim.

The sheriff's office says a 51-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the Kishwaukee Hospital emergency room for treatment.