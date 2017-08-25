RPS 205 employees not paid after possible payroll glitch

Rockford Public School employees did not receive pay Friday morning, that's according to multiple Rockford Public School teachers.

According to sources, employees in the district get paid every two weeks and were scheduled to be paid by way of direct deposit Friday morning. Many of the teachers we spoke with say they received a pay stub in the mail but did not receive the funds in their accounts through direct deposit.

13 News has reached out to Rockford Public Schools for comment on this issue and just received a statement from RPS 205 Chief Financial Officer Nikki Thom:

“An unintentional error was made affecting employees’ direct deposit scheduled for today's paycheck. We sincerely apologize for this error. All employees will be paid as soon as possible. We will communicate to employees the exact time frame to expect that payment later today. Again, we sincerely apologize for this error and inconvenience.”

Rockford Education Association President Dawn Granath tells 13 WREX that the REA is pushing the school district to make sure all teachers get paid today.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.