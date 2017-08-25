Australia leaders, residents split on whether to remove statue of first settler

As pressure to take down Confederate monuments in the United States rises, some in Australia are calling for statues in that country to be removed.

Sydney, Australia's largest city, is deciding whether to alter a monument erected in Hyde Park in 1879 to commemorate explorer Captain James Cooke, who chartered Australia's east coast for the first time. At issue is the engraving on the base of the statue, which says, "Discovered this territory, 1770."

Aboriginal people had lived on the continent for an estimated 60,000 years before Cook dropped anchor in Botany Bay.

"We need to first of all be honest about our history and respectful to our First Peoples," New South Wales legislative council member, David Shoebridge said. "We cannot allow a statue of Captain Cook to remain asserting that he discovered this continent. The inscription needs to be fundamentally altered and make it clear that he, for the purposes of perhaps the English tradition, found this continent, but that it had been settled by a rich and vibrant culture for 40 to 60,000 years beforehand and why shouldn't there be a statue of some of those amazing aboriginal leaders, the likes of Pemulwuy and others, that sit there and actually give a proper context to the statue that we have of Cook."

Residents in Sydney are split on the issue.

"I think it should be left as it is, that's how our forefathers saw it at that time and it was put there at that time with good intent and I think it just should be left there," Peter Luffman, of Sydney, said.

"If you don't change the engraving nobody knows or understands what happened beforehand, all they know is what's displayed and that may not be an entire truth," Christopher Manes, of Sydney, said.



Australia's prime minister said Friday that calls to replace to modify statues of English colonialists, including Cook, were tantamount to a "Stalinist" rewrite of history. Sydney City Council has referred the issue, along with a second statue of Gov. Lachlan Macquarie, the administer who turned the British penal colony into a free settlement, to an indigenous advisory board. The council has not yet indicated what changes it might make.