Edward's Apple Orchard opens for the season

Edward's Apple Orchard opens for the season

Posted:
POPLAR GROVE (WREX) -

For every fall lover in the stateline, we have good news for you. Edward's Apple Orchard opens for the season on Friday. You can take the family apple picking and on hay rides. Then check out the shop with plenty of pre-picked apples, apple cider and of course, apple donuts. Edwards is located at 7061 Centerville Rd, Poplar Grove, IL 61065 and is open from 9 am to 6 pm.

Edward's Apple Orchard West location is at  8218 Cemetery Rd, Winnebago, IL 61088.

