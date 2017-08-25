American Cancer Society Gearing up for October Walk on Breast Cancer

An event was hosted by the American Cancer Society today to start making strides against breast cancer.

The ACS held the event to start local preparations for it's annual walk for breast cancer here in Rockford at Franchesco's Ristorante on Spring Creek Road this morning. Breast cancer survivors were on hand to share their stories at the inspirational kickoff event. The goal was to raise awareness and funds to create a cancer free society.

Speakers at the event included Vicki Cesna, a breast cancer survivor, Sarah Hogan, a breast cancer survivor & 2016 Event Pacesetter, Tracy Vargen, a breast cancer survivor & 2016 Event Pacesetter and Betty Clementz, an ACS CAN volunteer.

The annual walk on breast cancer is on October 14th at Rock Valley College.