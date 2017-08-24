Local florist takes his talents to the White House, earns national recognition for his work

Jordan Calgaro's floral arranging skills have taken him far at just 26 years old.

"We work long hours, we work hard days. It's hard work, but it's truly rewarding," says Jordan.

Jordan now serves as the manager at Event Floral in Loves Park. While a college student, Jordan wrote a letter to newly elected President Barrack Obama, asking if he needed a hand with Christmas arrangements at the White House.

"I had heard people write for years and years and years before they get chosen, and I was chosen that year."

Jordan was asked back to volunteer for the next three holiday seasons. From there, he was hired on Mrs. Obama's social team.

"We oversaw anything from a small luncheon to a tea, to large state dinners and formal events."

He says that's when his passion and skills blossomed.

"In that short time I saw a lot of things happen. A lot of historic events, special events, celebrations. Political and not. But seeing the production side of all those events really opened my eyes to the bigger part of the industry."

Jordan's talents landed him a spot on "Florist Review's" top "35 Under 35" list.

"To be recognized amongst that group of professionals is very fulfilling."

Jordan's boss say his talents are innate, and that he's been a key factor in the business expanding.

"It's huge both our pride in what he does and the growth of a company and realizing, maybe we are a big player and we are succeeding in what we're doing," says Event Floral owner Erin Stoffregen.

"Jordan has always had an amazing spark, a creativity and then with the company from the very beginning when I brought him on he had the same goals and the same vision," says Stoffregen. "He got it right away. He knew the direction we wanted to grow the company and has been a supporter 100%."

Event Floral is expanding to a brand new location at 7302 Rock Valley Parkway in Loves Park. The grand opening will be next Tuesday.