Polo looks to leave mark on NUIC

This year's Polo team seems to have a chip on its shoulder. The Marcos are looking to prove people wrong this season.

"We've always looked at ourselves as being underrated as a whole team," senior tight end and linebacker Baylee Wiemken said. "We want to prove everyone wrong and say that we are a good team."

After finishing third in the NUIC Upstate last year behind Stockton and Aquin, the Marcos have conference title aspirations this year.

"I think we're easily capable," senior quarterback Braiden Soltow said. "I think we can compete with anybody in the conference. A lot of the great teams don't start out as being top dogs. They're underdogs and then show everybody they can be good."

Polo has shown an ability to be good in recent years. They've made the playoffs three straight years, including a trip to the state quarterfinals two years ago. The kids are ready to take the field for the new season.

"There's a lot of adrenaline," senior running back and linebacker Reid Taylor said. "We know we can be something special this year. We don't have high numbers but we have all the right guys in the right places."

Polo kicks off the 2017 campaign Friday night at home against Orangeville.