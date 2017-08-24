Woman with ties to murdered child in court for other charges

One of the last people in Rockford to see a murdered toddler alive appeared in front of a judge on different charges.

Danyelle Foggs is accused of knowingly giving false information on the whereabouts of her own child. Court records show Foggs gave fake addresses for locations of the child during an investigation on her disappearance. Foggs is also one of the last people to see Kyrian Knox alive.



Back in 2015, authorities found the 2-year-old's dismembered body in a Chicago lagoon.



Kamel Harris, who is the boyfriend of Foggs and father of her child, now faces charges in Kyrian's murder.