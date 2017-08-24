Rock House Kids expansion 'a dream come true,' says founder

A community organization that helps at-risk kids will get to help even more thanks to a new expansion.

After months of planning, Rock House Kids had a ribbon cutting Thursday for their new expansion on Seventh Street.



There are now more classrooms, a new secured entrance and a new cafeteria for the kids.

Leaders there say it's a dream come true.



"Eighteen years ago I came to Rockford and founded Rock House Kids, we've been expanding throughout but this expansion here allows us 65 more kids," said Dola Gregory. "So we started April 15 on this building and been able to open it today and ribbon cutting tdday."

Rock House says it is still under expansion in it's current building and hopes to be finished some time soon.