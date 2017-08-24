Warren looks to bounce back from tough season

After making the playoffs in three out of four years, Warren has fallen short the past two seasons. The Warriors will come out and play a spirited brand of football this year, despite having just 17 players on the roster.

"They're going to come out and compete for each other," head coach Jared McNutt said. "That's the best part."

A small roster means the players form a quick bond. It also means they'll have to be in shape to play almost the entire game every week.

"I told them this first game if we have to drag you off the field, so be it," McNutt said. "We have to bust our tails and get after it for this number one game."

That game is against their rivals from Stockton. The Warriors are eager to turn things around this season.

"I feel like the biggest thing is we all hate losing," senior lineman Kolton Kaiser said. "I feel that's the biggest thing is we all want to win so bad and we'll do anything to get to that."

The Blackhawks and Warriors meet in the season opener in Warren Friday night.