Grant money up for grabs in northern Illinois

Don't miss out on millions of dollars. That's the message from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

The group helps non-profits secure grants. Last year it says it gave nearly $1.5 million dollars to groups across our area. It started taking applications for grants this year August 24. You can apply for a grant through October 2 until 5 p.m.

The foundation says established non-profits typically know about the grants available but newer or smaller groups may not realize what they're missing out on.

Click Here for more information on applying for grants.