Grant money up for grabs in northern Illinois

Don't miss out on millions of dollars. That's the message from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.
The group helps non-profits secure grants. Last year it says it gave nearly $1.5 million dollars to groups across our area. It started taking applications for grants this year August 24. You can apply for a grant through October 2 until 5 p.m.
The foundation says established non-profits typically know about the grants available but newer or smaller groups may not realize what they're missing out on.
Click Here for more information on applying for grants.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.