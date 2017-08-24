Stockton adjusting to new coach

Jesse Snyder took over at Stockton after the school dismissed Chris Thornton this past offseason. Snyder brings a new energy to the program, and the kids are buying into it.

"We want to be having fun while we're playing football," Snyder said. "We want to have enthusiasm. We want to have communication."

Stockton was a perfect 9-0 last year in the regular season, winning the NUIC Upstate conference title before getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs. The kids are ready to take on the challenges of playing for a new coach.

"He came in with a lot of good ideas and we listened and it's gone well," senior quarterback Luke Huschitt said.

The Blackhawks hope to get the season started on a high note when they play their rivals in Warren in week one.