Big film festival opens this weekend at Nordlof Center

Rockford residents can head to the movies this weekend for the 10th annual Mosaic World Film Festival.



Taking place at the Nordlof Center in downtown Rockford, film-goers can get their fix with 72 different showings going on this weekend.



Submissions came in from 62 different countries across the globe.



For Friday night's event, the evening spotlight will be monster within the screen produced by Harlem High School students.

"These are films you aren't going to see on Netflix," said Jerry LaBuy, the festival executive director. "These are not films you are even going to see at a theater, even in cities like Chicago and New York. These are well made, well crafted films made by filmmakers who may not have the budget or the distribution but want to tell a story and they do very well and we want to the with Rockford."

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $10.