Planning underway for Rockton beautification project

Rockton leaders say construction is set to wrap up soon and that means it's time to start brain storming how they want the area to look to visitors and locals.

"That's what I want the most is for downtown to look beautiful," Nancy Ajrulovski, the owner of Ray's Family Restaurant says.

From adding flower pots and bike racks to improving street lights, leaders say a committee will take note of what neighbors want to see in their downtown street scape.

"If people think of the communities they really enjoy going to visit," Patricia Diduch, the planning & development administrator for Rockton says. "There's a lot of elements that they probably don't event realize that make that so pleasant to be there."

But, it's a project that comes with a price tag. Although village heads don't have a specific cost, they expect the task to cost more than $1 million. Those funds will likely come from a 1 percent tax the area collects on goods and services purchased in the business district.

"The business district fund is something that not only residents, but visitors to downtown are helping to fund these improvements," Diduch says. "So, then hopefully they're funding their return trips."

It's a plan some business owners say they're ready to help out.

"I'll even water the flowers myself," Ajrulovski says.

Adding beauty along Rockton's main stretch, village heads say it's a way to make downtown enjoyable to locals and entertaining to visitors. Leaders say they hope to have the first version of their plan finished by December.