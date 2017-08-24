Hinckley man in critical condition after being hit by train

A DeKalb County man is fighting for his life in a Rockford hospital after being hit by a train early Thursday morning.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old Hinckley man was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony in critical condition after being hit by a train near Oak Street in Hinckley. The incident took place just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
Trains were stopped for over three hours while the sheriff's department investigated the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
