New app will force your kids to answer your texts

A new app promises to allow you to send messages to loved ones that you can be sure they will see.
The "Reply ASAP" app will allow you to send a message to people you are connected to through the app. Then, the message will appear on the phone above whatever they are doing and will make a noise until they interact with it - even if their phone is on silent.
The sender will also get a notification that the message was read.
Parents - if you put the app on your child's phone and they try to be sneaky and delete it, you will get a notification.
The app was developed by a father who was having a hard time getting in touch with his son.
Find out more about the app's creation on NBC's Today Show.
