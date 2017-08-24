New app will force your kids to answer your texts

A new app promises to allow you to send messages to loved ones that you can be sure they will see.

The "Reply ASAP" app will allow you to send a message to people you are connected to through the app. Then, the message will appear on the phone above whatever they are doing and will make a noise until they interact with it - even if their phone is on silent.

The sender will also get a notification that the message was read.

Parents - if you put the app on your child's phone and they try to be sneaky and delete it, you will get a notification.

The app was developed by a father who was having a hard time getting in touch with his son.

Find out more about the app's creation on NBC's Today Show.