Sheriff's deputy revives driver after she passes out behind the wheel in Machesney Park

A Machesney Park woman escaped serious injury after she passed out behind the wheel of her car Thursday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the woman was driving down North 2nd Street near Darr Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when she had a reaction to a prescription medication, became disoriented and passed out behind the wheel.

Police say she then drove into a service area marked with barricades.

A sheriff's deputies administered Narcan to revive her at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not injured from the incident.

The sheriff's office is now investigating the incident.