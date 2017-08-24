Two people sentenced to federal prison for marijuana grow in Rockford

Plea deals have been reached for two out-of-state residents in connection to a marijuana-growing operation at a Rockford warehouse that burned to the ground back in January 2015.

Casey S. Williams, 30, of Great Falls, Montana was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison and Destiny Freeman, 24, of Palmer, Alaska was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

In 2016, both Williams and Freeman pleaded guilty to conspiring with five other individuals to manufacture and distribute marijuana plants. Authorities say these individuals conspired to grow and store the marijuana at the old Asher Tool building at 1916 11th Street in Rockford. That warehouse was destroyed by a massive fire on January 6, 2015.

Four of the five co-defendants previously mentioned have either been found guilty or pleaded guilty to various charges related to this case. One of the wanted individuals, Shlimon Shimon, 49 of Chicago, is still at large.