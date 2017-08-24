Suspect charged in murder of Wisconsin man in Rockford last Dece - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Suspect charged in murder of Wisconsin man in Rockford last December

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Police on the scene of the murder of Brian Abbott on December 22, 2016 Police on the scene of the murder of Brian Abbott on December 22, 2016
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Winnebago County authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of a Wisconsin man late last year. 

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Justin Matthews, 18, of Rockford, has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful restraint. 

Police say officers were called out to the area of 10th Street and 6th Avenue during the early morning hours of December 22, 2016, on a report of a man found dead. 

The victim, Brian Abbott, 21, of Racine, Wisconsin, died from multiple puncture wounds to his body. 

Matthews was recently indicted by a Winnebago County Grand Jury in connection with this case. 

