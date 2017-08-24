Two charged with shooting of innocent bystander in April

Winnebago County authorities have announced two men have been charged in connection with the drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander earlier this year.

Perriyon King, 20, has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempt first degree murder and mob action charges.

Edmond Lilly, Jr., 25, has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempt first murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual criminal and mob action charges.

The charges were announced by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office during a press conference held Thursday morning.

Authorities believe King and Lilly were in a vehicle that was shooting at a second vehicle near the area of North Longwood and Rural streets just after 4:30 p.m. April 5.

One of the shots fired hit the driver of a third vehicle which was not involved in the incident. The victim, 69-year-old Richard Griffin, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is still in the hospital. A passenger in Griffin's car was not injured during the shooting.

The state's attorney's office says King has been in custody in the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges since April 23. Lilly has been in custody in the Winnebago County Jail since April 11 on unrelated charges.

Both for both men is set at $500,000.

Innocent bystander injured in drive-by shooting in Rockford

Rockford Police: Shooting victim in critical condition, no arrests made