Davis Junction man charge with throwing urine at picketer

An Ogle County man has been arrested for allegedly throwing urine on another person Wednesday.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Simmons, 24, of Davis Junction, has been charged with battery.

Authorities say deputies were called out to the 13000 block of East Route 72 just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A picketer for the Local 150 Union told deputies Simmons threw a cup of urine at him while he was standing in the picket line.

Authorities then transported Simmons to the Ogle County Jail.