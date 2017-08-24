Rockford Police: Driver rammed vehicle, shot gun during incident Monday

A Rockford man has been arrested after police say he shot a gun and rammed his car into another vehicle during a traffic dispute Monday.

Joshua Murphy, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (motor vehicle), criminal damage to vehicle and disorderly conduct.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 500 block of Island Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a road rage incident.

When police arrived on the scene they found that a traffic dispute between two drivers led one of the drivers to pull out a handgun and fire it once in the air. Police say the driver then intentionally rammed the victim's vehicle with his own car before driving away.

Police found the suspect, later identified as Murphy, near the intersection of 16th Avenue and 9th Street. He was arrested without incident.

No one was injured during this incident and police were not able to find the handgun allegedly used.