Harvey regains tropical storm strength in Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Harvey regained tropical storm strength as it drifted in the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas early Thursday and forecasters said it could become a hurricane.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds had increased to near 45 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said additional strengthening was expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The tropical storm was centered about 410 miles southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, and was moving northwest near 7 mph.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level, making state resources available for possible rescue and recovery actions. Abbott also pre-emptively declared a state of disaster for 30 counties on or near the coast to speed deployment of state resources to any areas affected.

Emergency officials Wednesday asked residents along the upper Texas coastline to move or prepare to move inland. Those in low-lying areas were urged to seek higher ground, and those elsewhere were told to monitor official announcements closely.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Texas from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass. A storm surge watch was in effect from Port Mansfield to High Island.