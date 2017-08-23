"Off the Waterfront" heads to Rockford, starts to fill the gap left from "On the Waterfront"

For nearly 30 years On the Waterfront was a summertime staple in downtown Rockford until it folded in 2012 due to financial issues.

"I can't tell you the number of people that have come to me and said, when is On The Waterfront coming back?" says River District Association Executive Director Leah Tuneberg.

The RDA is teaming up with the District Bar and Grill to bring something very similar to On the Waterfront. They're calling it "Off The Waterfront" and it's on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.

"The first year we opened up was the last year of On the Water Front and it's still to this day, six years later, going on seven, is the busiest week of District's History," says District Owner Andy Rio.

Rio says while this year's event won't replace the three day On the Waterfront festival, it's just beginning.

"We want to grow small, we want to get bigger but at a slow pace," says Rio. "And we want to be an economic impact to all of downtown."

The goal is to expand it every year and eventually make it family friendly event. This year it's a 21 and over block party. The money it raises will help the RDA with that long term goal.

"We are a non for profit we work really hard with the funding we have at hand, but we also fundraise and we have to make sure membership dollars and events like this, the money we bring in, we just feed it back to the community," says Tuneberg.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information on tickets click here.